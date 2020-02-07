Media player
Food Chain: Pumping up gluten balloons
A growing number of people are following gluten-free diets. For many it's because this protein can make them unwell. It's in a huge amount of food and drink products and it's hard to avoid - but what does gluten actually look like?
Baker Lizzie Parle of the E5 Bakehouse in London demonstrates the properties of gluten, by pumping it up like a balloon. BBC's The Food Chain visited her bakery as part of a programme devoted to the issue of gluten.
Video Journalist: Dougal Shaw
07 Feb 2020
