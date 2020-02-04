How mobile services are bridging the digital divide
How Orange's mobile services are bridging the digital divide

As African nations continue to develop, there is a continued need to bridge the digital divide.

While computer and broadband internet access is not a standard across the continent, efforts have been made to improve mobile internet access.

Orange Middle East and Africa says that it currently spends €1bn (£840m) a year in maintaining its mobile networks to improve speeds and connectivity.

