Improving enterprise IT services in Africa

Enterprise IT is a burgeoning industry in Africa, but it suffers from a shortage of IT support workers and software engineers.
Wisely Phiri, managing director and founder of Sparc Systems Ltd, decided to start an enterprise IT firm offering support to businesses and training staff in IT skills, after realising that there was no one to install and offer support when new IT products were introduced to African enterprises.
04 Feb 2020
