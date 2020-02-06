Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria's rising nightlife and alcoholic industry
The nightlife industry is growing rapidly across Nigeria, due to greater economic stability and a rising young adult population.
Nigeria's legal drinking age population is expected to grow by 2.9% per annum for the next five years, according to drinks market analysts IWSR.
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window