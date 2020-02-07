Working and learning was the best option for me

Video

New apprenticeship rules introduced in 2017 see big businesses pay a levy, some of which is shared with smaller firms.

BAM Construction Breanna Khunkhun explains why getting out the classroom was her preferred path.

Many big companies are investing more in their staff, but that means there is less money left over for apprenticeships elsewhere.

With apprenticeships costing more than expected, in the words of the National Audit Office, "there are concerns about the long-term sustainability of the programme". That is an auditor's way of warning the money could run out.