How to cope when your boss is younger than you

Theo is nearly a third of the age of his colleague Charlie - and he manages her. The pair work at a marketing firm in Bournemouth on the south coast of England.

They explain the prejudices they had to overcome in order to build a successful working relationship.

In a society increasingly fragmented by age, work is one place where different generations can meet and form relationships. Many companies are giving young people with up-to-date social media skills positions of responsibility, which can put age difference in the spotlight.

This video is part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing people together in a fragmented world.

Film by business digital reporter Dougal Shaw