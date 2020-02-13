How Fela Kuti's legacy and music lives on
Afrobeat is a music movement created in the 1960s by renowned Nigerian musician and political activist Fela Anikupalo Kuti.

His son Seun Kuti is continuing his legacy, having played in his band since the age of 14 following Fela Kuti's death in 1997, while the nightclub Kuti's family founded continues to celebrate his memory and introduce fans to new music.

