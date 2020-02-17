Helping Senegal's digital sector grow
Senegal has ambitious aims for its digital economy to account for 10% of its annual economic output. One of those firms helping the country make that transition is the digital services firm Wari.

"We are not displacing the traditional financial service providers, we are just becoming an extension," says Wari's executive director Amadou Diop.

