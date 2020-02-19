Lottery boss: 'How I went from lowly rail job to CEO'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CEO Secrets: How Camelot boss got to the top

Nigel Railton, who is boss of Camelot UK, which runs the UK National Lottery, explains how he rose to top after starting as a signal-box lad at a railway station in Crewe.

Film by series producer Dougal Shaw

Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.

  • 19 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Can a 30-something launch a dating app for over-50s?