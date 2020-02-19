Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CEO Secrets: How Camelot boss got to the top
Nigel Railton, who is boss of Camelot UK, which runs the UK National Lottery, explains how he rose to top after starting as a signal-box lad at a railway station in Crewe.
Film by series producer Dougal Shaw
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
-
19 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window