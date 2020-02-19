Why does China’s economy matter to you?
China is one of the world's biggest economies.

It makes and sells all sorts of products to all over the world, from iPhones to air conditioners, and many countries also depend on its huge population's spending power.

The BBC's Szu Ping Chan looks at look at why, when China's economy is in trouble, it has such an enormous impact.

