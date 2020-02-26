The entrepreneur who says 'don't try to fit in'

Media player
The entrepreneur why says 'don't try to fit in'
Businesswoman Susanne Najafi says that it is important to "follow your own path", whatever you do in life.
Growing up as an immigrant in Sweden, her father told her that she'd have to work four times as hard to succeed.
But it was surviving a serious skiing accident that was the spark for her successful career as a serial entrepreneur.
Video journalist: Adrienne Murray.
26 Feb 2020
