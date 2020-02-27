Media player
The catering business started by a Ghana returnee
Villa Grace is a boutique catering house in Ghana that offers themed experience-based parties, as well as catered events for corporate clients.
The business was founded by Fred Apaloo in September 2015. He had been posting pictures of his cooking on social media after returning to Ghana from abroad, and eventually started hosting brunch events at his home.
Eventually this evolved into a pop-up event, and the business took off from there.
27 Feb 2020
