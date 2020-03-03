'You're opening up something that was abandoned'

Video

After many years working at a car plant in Sunderland, Martin Wiseman decided to take a gamble. He loves food and people and always dreamed of running his own cafe. He's taking the plunge in Bishop Auckland, where he thinks local entrepreneurs like himself are the only ones who can be trusted to save a high street that's in steep decline.

Film by Sarah Corker, David Cheeseman and Dougal Shaw

BBC News will be following the progress of Bishop Auckland's town centre this year as part of the #BBCMyHighStreet project.

Do you have a story about your local high street which we should cover? Email myhighstreet@bbc.co.uk