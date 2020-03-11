Beko boss's 'lasting lesson' from a Turkish bazaar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CEO Secrets: 'My lasting, enduring lesson from a Turkish bazaar'

Hakan Bulgurlu leads Arçelik, a multi-billion dollar white goods company which owns the Beko and Grundig brands. He puts his success in life down to lessons he learned selling gold in a Turkish bazaar.

Film by digital business reporter Dougal Shaw.

Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.

  • 11 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Can a 30-something launch a dating app for over-50s?