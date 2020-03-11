Beko boss's 'lasting lesson' from a Turkish bazaar

Video

Hakan Bulgurlu leads Arçelik, a multi-billion dollar white goods company which owns the Beko and Grundig brands. He puts his success in life down to lessons he learned selling gold in a Turkish bazaar.

Film by digital business reporter Dougal Shaw.

Find more business tips at CEO Secrets.