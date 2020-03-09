The designer paying homage to Senegal's past and culture
Video

Fashion designer Sophie Zinga talks to Lerato Mbele

Fashion designer Sophie Zinga talks about making her own fabric to pay homage to Senegal's past and culture.

Shot and edited by Taurai Maduna, produced by Nobhule Simelane.

