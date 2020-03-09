The designer paying homage to Senegal's past and culture

Media player
Fashion designer Sophie Zinga talks to Lerato Mbele
Fashion designer Sophie Zinga talks about making her own fabric to pay homage to Senegal's past and culture.
Shot and edited by Taurai Maduna, produced by Nobhule Simelane.
09 Mar 2020
