'Look after your staff and they will look after you'

'Take care of your staff and they will take care of you'
Coffee firm boss Helen Russell says that if a company really looks after its staff, they will be happier and work harder.
Ms Russell is the founder and chief executive of San Francisco Bay Area-based Equator Coffees.
Video journalist: Pamela Parker. Studio editor: Rob Miller. Video editor: Ian Rose.
11 Mar 2020
