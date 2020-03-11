'Don't panic,' says loo roll boss

Media player
Coronavirus: 'Don't panic, be community-minded', says loo roll boss
Many people in the UK have been stockpiling toilet paper in anticipation of isolation measures.
But there's plenty of toilet paper to go round, and capacity to make more - so there's no need to panic, says Tony Richards of Essity at the company's factory in Salford.
Filmed by Justin Oliver
Produced by Niall-James Convery
Edited by Dougal Shaw
11 Mar 2020
