'Don't panic,' says loo roll boss
Coronavirus: 'Don't panic, be community-minded', says loo roll boss

Many people in the UK have been stockpiling toilet paper in anticipation of isolation measures.

But there's plenty of toilet paper to go round, and capacity to make more - so there's no need to panic, says Tony Richards of Essity at the company's factory in Salford.

  • 11 Mar 2020
