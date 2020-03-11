Air Botswana: Journeying towards profitability

Video

It's quite difficult to run a major national airline, and the Botswana government has decided to privatise its state-owned carrier Air Botswana.

"There's a lot of room for growth and improvement if airlines are run commercially as a business enterprise, rather than just as a government department," Air Botswana's general manager Agnes Khunwana told the BBC.

"Currently we're pursuing a five-year turnaround strategy. I'm still confident that by the end of the financial year 2021 we will break even."