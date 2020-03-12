'Coronavirus will hit economy like 2008 crash'

Video

Six years ago globalisation and development expert Ian Goldin predicted that the next economic crash would be caused by a pandemic.

Mr Goldin told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi that the economic effects of the coronavirus are probably going to be equivalent to the 2008 financial crash.

If countries responded by rapidly addressing the crisis and transferring money to those that most needed it, it might be possible to avoid the worst of effects, he explained, but there were many unknowns and it was not clear how quickly the economy might recover.

