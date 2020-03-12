Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nursery boss 'surprised' not to get rates relief
Business rates on small businesses will be abolished for one year in heavily-hit sectors such as retail, hospitality, venues, galleries and cinemas - but some sectors have complained they're not included.
Andrew Hogarth runs a nursery in Manchester and says if his business has to close because of coronavirus, it will have a wider impact on parents.
-
12 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window