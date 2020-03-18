'Leadership is about enabling others to be their best'
When Vasant Narasimhan became CEO of drugs firm Novartis, aged 41 he became one of the youngest bosses of a major global company anywhere. Growing up in the US, as the child of Indian immigrants, his has been quite a journey, involving spells rolling out drug programmes in Africa, working at a business consultancy before moving to Switzerland and rising to the top of the company.

  • 18 Mar 2020
