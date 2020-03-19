'Don't be afraid to ask rivals for help'

Video

People tend to see business as ultra-competitive and cut-throat. Surely, no entrepreneurs would give free advice to a commercial rival? But Ellie Webb has a different story. She set out to make a non-alcoholic spirit drink but knew nothing about the industry she was stepping into. So she asked her competitors for tips and guidance and was amazed at how helpful they were.

Video and script: Jeremy Howell

Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.