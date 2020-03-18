Media player
Bank of England boss: Don't fire staff because of pandemic
Firms thinking of firing staff due to the coronavirus crisis should consider the support available to them first, the new Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has told BBC News.
It is critical for companies to support their workforces at this time, Andrew Bailey told the BBC's Economics Editor Faisal Islam.
18 Mar 2020
