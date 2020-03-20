South Korea’s new designer face masks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Korean fashion designer switches to face masks

In many countries, surgical masks are treated as an essential shield against the coronavirus. But that can create shortages for people who need them most, like medical workers.

South Korean fashion designer Paul Park has created a line of colourful face masks for young people which he hopes will ease the shortages - and help cheer people up.

Video and script: Jeremy Howell

  • 20 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Indian policemen do coronavirus handwashing dance