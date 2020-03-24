Media player
Remote working: Seven tips for successful video meetings
Many people are working from home for the first time, since governments have called for remote working to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
Teams that traditionally met in the office are turning to video software instead. Guenaelle Watson of the 360 Workplace consultancy gives seven tips for holding better video meetings.
Produced, filmed and edited at home by Dougal Shaw
24 Mar 2020
