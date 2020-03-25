'The best time to start your business is... now!'
Michelle Ntamali: 'The best time to start... is now!'

When Michelle Ntamali decided to stop using chemicals on her hair, she couldn't find the natural products she was looking for. So she founded a company to make them herself, which is now selling in 12 countries.

So what advice would she give her younger self?

Filmed by Jeroen van Loon and Andrea Dijkstra. Edited by Rob Miller. Produced by Ian Rose.

