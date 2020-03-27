Daimler CEO on 'balancing act' to protect company

Video

Ola Kallenius, the CEO of Daimler says the health and safety of staff and health of the company are his priorities.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "We are going through a balancing act. We have not turned off the company completely. We have stopped many of our production operations and we have stopped also some of our administrative operations. But most of our R&D [research and development] is still going."

He said development teams and the board had both been divided into two groups.

