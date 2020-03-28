Clubbing in the time of coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus lockdown: Clubbers go online for music
With the coronavirus lockdown bringing normal nightlife to an end, some enterprising DJs are going online. BBC News catches up with London-based DJ Ninja and one of her fans.
Video by Nina Nanji and Dougal Shaw.
28 Mar 2020
