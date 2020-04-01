Sadiq Khan: 'Banks have got to step up'

Video

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told BBC Radio 5 Live that 'banks have got to step up' to help small and medium-sized businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Research published today suggests that nearly a fifth of all small and medium-sized businesses in the UK are unlikely to get the cash they need to survive the next four weeks, in spite of unprecedented government support.

This clip is from 5 Live Breakfast on Wednesday 1 April 2020.