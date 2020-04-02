Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus career pivots: 'I now work in a supermarket'
The coronavirus outbreak and government measures to control it have turned normal life on its head for many people - including their careers.
An actress and a commercial sales leader talk about making the sudden switch to working in a supermarket.
Video by Bella McShane and Dougal Shaw
