The shop where you can still buy huge bags of pasta
Wholesalers are used to selling in bulk to restaurants. But as that trade disappears after the coronavirus lockdown, they are opening their doors to members of the public keen to stock up on the basics.
Business correspondent Emma Simpson reports from a warehouse in Harlow that is among a number opening their doors to the public.
Video produced by Chris Robinson. Filmed and edited by Peter Page.
07 Apr 2020
