'My parents' campervan is my office during coronavirus'
It might not be absolutely fabulous, but a PR manager from Birmingham has found a way to carry on working through coronavirus - with the help of her parents' campervan.

Film by digital reporter Dougal Shaw

  • 10 Apr 2020