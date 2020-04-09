How to keep Brompton Bikes on the road

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Keeping the iconic Brompton bike company on the road
Brompton is a British maker of folding bicycles which has worldwide sales. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, however, it has seen its revenues tumble. So what is its strategy for staying on the road? Brompton’s chief executive, Will Butler-Adams, explains…
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window