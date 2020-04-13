Media player
How product supply chains can be sustainable in Africa
Nestle is one of the biggest food and beverage companies in the world, with operations in 23 African countries.
Andre Robins, corporate environment health safety manager for Nestle East and Southern Africa Region, tells the BBC how the firm is trying to make African farms and its product supply chains more sustainable.
13 Apr 2020
