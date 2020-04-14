A poet’s life in the Seychelles

Video

Magie Faure-Vidot is an award-winning multilingual poet in the Seychelles who writes in French, English and Creole.

A member of the Institute Académique de Paris and the Académie Internationale de Lutèce, Ms Faure-Vidot co-directs the online literary review Vents Alizé and the online publishing house Edisyon Losean Endyen.

She also mentors young Seychellois poets and has achieved some fame as an oral performer.