A poet’s life in the Seychelles
Magie Faure-Vidot is an award-winning multilingual poet in the Seychelles who writes in French, English and Creole.
A member of the Institute Académique de Paris and the Académie Internationale de Lutèce, Ms Faure-Vidot co-directs the online literary review Vents Alizé and the online publishing house Edisyon Losean Endyen.
She also mentors young Seychellois poets and has achieved some fame as an oral performer.
14 Apr 2020
