The retail expert who took a job on the shop floor
Bryan Roberts used to be a regular face on BBC TV talking about retail as an expert analyst. But he had never worked a single day of his life on the shop floor. So when he was laid off from his job in the City, he joined the shop floor staff at Tesco.

If he gets another job as an analyst, he says he will be much better informed. And a bit less critical.

Video by Jeremy Howell.

  • 24 Apr 2020
