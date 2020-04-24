Media player
We can't get our £20,000 back for cancelled wedding
Jack Trowsdale and Claudia Dickens from West Sussex had to cancel their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. They had paid £20,000 upfront, and they can't get the money back.
The wedding venue has offered them the option to postpone, or will charge 80% of their money as a cancellation fee.
"It's such a huge amount of money, we've saved so hard for so long for it, it's beyond belief almost," Jack tells the BBC's consumer affairs correspondent Sarah Corker.
Produced by Niall-James Convery, edited by Dougal Shaw.
24 Apr 2020
