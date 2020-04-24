Media player
Building an agricultural business in Malawi
Ngabaghila Chatata was formerly a social scientist, and her husband Dziko Chatata was a computer engineer.
But they wanted to escape the corporate world, and dreamed of going into agriculture in 2013.
Seven years later they now have a thriving farming business, with the aim of helping Malawi stop importing fruit and vegetables for good.
24 Apr 2020
