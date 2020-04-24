Finding new uses for sisal in Tanzania
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Finding new uses for sisal in Tanzania

Sisal is a plant that is commonly grown in Tanzania that produces a stiff fibre typically used to make ropes and mats.

However only 2% of the plant is used to make the fibre - the rest is thrown away.

Now entrepreneurs in Tanzania are making new environmentally-friendly home interior products using the waste from sisal fibre factories.

  • 24 Apr 2020