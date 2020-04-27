Chancellor on new loan scheme for small businesses
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: UK chancellor on new microloan scheme for small businesses

The Treasury has announced a new loan scheme to help support small businesses through the coronavirus lockdown.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that companies could apply for up to £50,000, interest free for the first 12 months.

Read more: Sunak unveils 100% state-backed loans for small firms

  • 27 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Boris Johnson's statement in full