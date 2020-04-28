Media player
Coronavirus: Ferry company P&O says the UK has been slow over request for aid
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, head of P&O-owner DP World, says the UK government could help save thousands of jobs by providing financial aid to get it through the coronavirus crisis.
28 Apr 2020
