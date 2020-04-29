How Waterstones sells books in the lockdown
Britain biggest chain of bookstores, Waterstones, sells 40 million books a year.

However, when the coronavirus lockdown started it had to change its entire business model, its chief James Daunt tells the BBC's CEO Secrets series.

