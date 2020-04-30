Media player
Will thermal cameras help to end the lockdown?
Thermal cameras detect whether people have a temperature. They are being tested at Bournemouth Airport, to see if they can detect carriers of the coronavirus before they infect others.
Hospitals and restaurants are also considering whether they could be a useful tool to enable the transition to a more normal world.
The BBC's transport correspondent Tom Burridge reports.
30 Apr 2020
