What shape will a recession take?

Coronavirus: What shape will a recession and recovery take?
As countries around the world grapple with coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, economists are serving up an alphabet soup of predictions of what a global recession and recovery might look like.
BBC reporter Monica Miller helps break down the many potential shapes of a post-virus economy.
Video by Pamela Parker
06 May 2020
