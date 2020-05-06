What shape will a recession take?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: What shape will a recession and recovery take?

As countries around the world grapple with coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, economists are serving up an alphabet soup of predictions of what a global recession and recovery might look like.

BBC reporter Monica Miller helps break down the many potential shapes of a post-virus economy.

Video by Pamela Parker

  • 06 May 2020
Go to next video: 'My cafe's going bust before it's even opened'