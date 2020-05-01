The foodmaker feeding Ghana's snack demand
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The company making snacks to feed Ghana's appetite

Lerato Mbele talks to the boss of food producer Olam in Ghana on how the company is making products to meet changing demand, including biscuits - and now tomato paste.

Watch more stories from across Africa from the BBC's Talking Business Africa

  • 01 May 2020
Go to next video: The Ghanaian shoemaker looking to size up