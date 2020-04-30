Oxford 'started developing vaccine in January'

Media player
Oxford 'started developing coronavirus vaccine in January'
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is to manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine that is being developed by the University of Oxford, if the treatment proves effective.
AstraZeneca's chief executive Pascal Soriot tells the BBC why his firm has chosen to back Oxford in developing a vaccine.
30 Apr 2020
