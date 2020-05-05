Media player
The warehouses where goods are piling up
Shops and restaurants are selling less, but goods are still arriving at warehouses around the country. And as they pile up on the shelves, the warehouse owners worry how they will stay in business.
Business correspondent Katy Austin reports.
05 May 2020
