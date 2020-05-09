What will a socially-distanced bar look like?

Video

When the prime minister announced the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants on 20 March, businesses that were already quiet due to coronavirus had to shut their doors.

Those working in the hospitality industry say without more financial help, many venues may never re-open.

Even when restrictions do lift, it's likely that drinkers will still have to maintain some kind of social distancing.

Business correspondent Sarah Corker looks at how that could work in bars and restaurants that are built to serve crowds of people close together.

Filmed and edited by David Cheeseman. Produced by Niall-James Convery.