Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The artisans being trained in Morocco
At a training centre in Marrakesh, young people are learning how to keep the ancient traditions of Moroccan craftmanship alive.
Trainee artisans can choose from 22 different trades, such as wood engraving, stone masonry, pottery and leatherwork.
The centre opened in 2012 and now has over 800 young people learning crafts, as well as receiving practical business training.
-
08 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window