The robot that helps before you ask it to
A project led by Ocado Technology has developed a robot to work alongside people. Using advanced artificial intelligence, it can follow the motions of its human colleagues, and offer to help them before they even ask for assistance.
Video edited by Ben King
12 May 2020
